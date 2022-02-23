18 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Joyceville Institution

Correctional Service Canada says 18 inmates at Joyceville Institution have tested positive for COVID-19.

CSC says it is an "evolving situation" and that they continue to "apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice."

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution." the CSC said in a press release.

The service says that they have been vaccinating inmates since January 2021 and that a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is also being offered.

The capacity at the Joyceville Institution is 752.