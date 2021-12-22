iHeartRadio
18 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

Covid19

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19. 

Known active cases in the region is at 56. 

We are expected to have an updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks tomorrow. 

