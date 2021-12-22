18 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 56.
We are expected to have an updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks tomorrow.
Kingston Police looking to locate missing manKingston Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing man.
50 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19.
RCDHU moves to larger Pembroke clinic siteThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit has announced that its vaccination capacity will be increasing as it moves to a larger clinic site in Pembroke.
City of Brockville services changed amid rising COVID-19 numbersThe City of Brockville has announced it is making changes to city services as the area deals with rising COVID-19 case counts.
KFL&A Public Health reports 81 new COVID-19 casesThe number of new COVID-19 cases in the KFL&A region is below 100.
Afternoon pursuit leads to chargesOntario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a driver after an afternoon pursuit.
BDHF reaches fundraising goal for new bronchoscope tower earlyThe Brockville and District Hospital Foundation says it was able to raise $200,000 to purchase a new bronchoscope tower for the Brockville General Hospital's Ambulatory Care Program, three days before the end of it's Annual Appeal.
Three municipalities announce Christmas tree collection plansIf you were wondering what to do with that Christmas tree after the holidays, the City of Pembroke, Town of Petawawa, and the Township of Laurentian Valley has released it's collection day plans.
Second person charged in Pembroke restaurant robbery investigationA second person has been charged in relation to a robbery at a Pembroke restaurant.