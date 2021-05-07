18 new cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region

The KFL&A health unit is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

More variants of concern are being identifed, 22 of them have been confirmed.

The number of known active cases continue to go up, it's now at 128.

Two people remain in hospital with the virus, both of them are in the intensive care unit. One of them is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 44 percent of the population 16 and over have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet, Kingston's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says over 85 percent of residents over the age of 60 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.