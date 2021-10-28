18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the region.

Known active cases have gone up, it's now at 56.

A new outbreak is being reported, this time at John Graves Simcoe Public School.

There are two active cases at the school.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 85 per cent have both doses.