18 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region is at 90.

In the latest case summary update, 12 people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are four active outbreaks of COVID-19.

Two are at retirement homes, one is at a long-term care home, and one is at a congregate living facility.