18 new COVID-19 cases in the KFL & A region

18 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

The number of known active cases has gone up, it's now at 88.

According to KFL&A Public Health, seven additional cases have been resolved, an done case has been removed from the dashboard after being identified as a false positive.

No one is in hospital.

On the vaccination front, over 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 86 per cent are fully vaccinated.