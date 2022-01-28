18 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region is at 273.

In the latest case summary update released on Thursday, RCDHU says 18 people are in the hospital with the virus. Two people are in the intensive care unit.

There are 11 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 10 of them are at long-term/retirement homes in the region.

One outbreak is at a hospital in the region.