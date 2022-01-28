18 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 273.
In the latest case summary update released on Thursday, RCDHU says 18 people are in the hospital with the virus. Two people are in the intensive care unit.
There are 11 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 10 of them are at long-term/retirement homes in the region.
One outbreak is at a hospital in the region.
-
New COVID-19 death reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark74 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the pandemic began.
-
RCDHU moving to provincial COVID-19 vaccine booking system effective Feb. 1The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has announced it will be moving from its local COVID-19 vaccine booking system to the provincial system.
-
Sentencing submissions expected in case of teen who pleaded guilty to terror chargesSentencing submissions are expected today in the case of a teenager who pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges including possession of explosive material and counselling someone to detonate a bomb.
-
Emergency Meeting of the Tobogganing Committee wins January grant from Awesome KingstonThe Emergency Meeting of the Tobogganing Committee has won this month's $1,000 grant from Awesome Kingston.
-
Auto-dial calls for those who haven't received COVID-19 booster doseThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it is partnering with the provincial contact centre to allow auto-dial calls for those who have not received a booster.
-
Vaccine clinic dates reduced due to declining demand for COVID-19 vaccine: RCDHUThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it is reducing the number of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.
-
38 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County38 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
New death from COVID-19 reported in KFL&A29 people have now died from COVID-19 in KFL&A since the start of the pandemic.
-
Two people charged after cocaine and fentanyl seized during drug warrantTwo people have been arrested after cocaine and fentanyl were seized in the Town of Perth.