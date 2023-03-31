18-year-old arrested after fleeing RIDE check in North Grenville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a driver after fleeing a RIDE check on County Road 43, west of County Road 19. OPP say on March 24th, 2023, shortly after 12:15 a.m. officers attempted to pull the driver over.
Officers say they spoke with a male driver and requested the driver pull over for further investigation. In response, the driver took off from the officer. However, a few days later, officers were able to locate are arrest the driver, 18-year-old Hayvin Pos from Merrickville. They are now facing the following charges:
- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand
- Novice driver failing to provide a breath sample
- Fail to stop for police
- Driver without proper headlights
OPP says the driver was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville at a later date. Adding that anyone who believes someone is driving impaired should call 911 or 1-888-310-1122 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-222-8477.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
