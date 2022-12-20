18-year-old arrested after fleeing RIDE program in Carrying Place

Members from The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Prince Edward County Detachment have arrested a driver who fled from officers at a RIDE program. The incident took place on Friday, December 16th, 2022 shortly before 11:00 p.m. when officers were conducting a RIDE program at Loyalist Parkway and County Road 64 in Carrying Place. Officers say a vehicle failed to stop for officers nearly striking them. Officers then attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not comply.

On the following morning, around 8:30 a.m. officers located the vehicle on Highway 62 when they attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver again did not stop. Officers then later located the vehicle at a residence and located and arrested the driver.

As a result of the investigation, 18-year-old Javaughn Dasilva, from Trenton was charged with the following offences:

- Flight from police - two counts

- Dangerous operation - two counts

The driver was released from custody on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton on January 25, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray