18-year-old arrested after shooting in midtown Kingston

Kingston Police Services have released information on a shooting that took place recently in the City. Police explain that around 2:00 a.m. on July 29th, 2023 the gun was fired in the area of Curtis Crescent in midtown Kingston.

Police say the victim had been driving in a vehicle with a group of individuals, whom they knew, to this location. As these individuals were exiting the motor vehicle, the accused, who had been seated in the backseat, proceeded to fire a round from a gun, which subsequently struck the victim who was seated in the front seat. The accused party then fled from the scene.

The victim, who was seriously injured, attended the hospital for treatment. Members of the Kingston Police Major Crime Unit attended the scene to commence an investigation and the accused was located and arrested a short time later, still in the area of Curtis Crescent.

The accused was identified as 18-year-old Jaymes Roettger from Toronto and they were then transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing.

As a result of the police investigation, the accused was charged with aggravated assault, an unlicensed person possessing a restricted weapon, possession of a loaded unregulated firearm, pointing a firearm, using a firearm while committing an indictable offence, discharging a firearm with the intent to wound, two counts of weapons dangerous, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Detective Joel Fisher at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca or Detective Sergeant Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling their general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray