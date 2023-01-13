18-year-old arrested crashing into police cruiser while driving stolen vehicle

Members of the East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an individual who was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The incident took place on January 11th, 2022, shortly after 4:00 a.m., when officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of one that was stolen from the Ottawa area. The vehicle was observed eastbound on Highway 417 near the Limoges exit. The driver failed to stop for police and eventually struck two police vehicles when a traffic stop was attempted. Police say that there were no injuries when stopping the vehicle or arresting the driver.

During the investigation, the lone occupant was arrested, and the vehicle was seized. As a result of the investigation, 18-year-old Chadson Gaspard from Laval, Quebec was charged with the following offences:

- Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

- Dangerous operation

The accused was held for bail.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray