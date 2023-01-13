18-year-old arrested crashing into police cruiser while driving stolen vehicle
Members of the East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an individual who was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.
The incident took place on January 11th, 2022, shortly after 4:00 a.m., when officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of one that was stolen from the Ottawa area. The vehicle was observed eastbound on Highway 417 near the Limoges exit. The driver failed to stop for police and eventually struck two police vehicles when a traffic stop was attempted. Police say that there were no injuries when stopping the vehicle or arresting the driver.
During the investigation, the lone occupant was arrested, and the vehicle was seized. As a result of the investigation, 18-year-old Chadson Gaspard from Laval, Quebec was charged with the following offences:
- Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Dangerous operation
The accused was held for bail.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Significant weather event declared in Renfrew CountyA Significant Weather Event has been declared, meaning an approaching or occurring weather hazard with the potential to pose a significant danger to users of the highways within the municipality. A notice will follow once the Significant Weather Event declaration has ended.
-
Township of Laurentian Valley announces hire of new Treasurer/Deputy CAOSean Crozier joins the Township of Laurentian Valley's council bringing 7 years of municipal experience in various finance positions at the Township of Admaston/Bromley and the Township of Whitewater Region.
-
56-year-old transported to hospital after tractor-trailer collisionOntario Provincial Police from Killaloe responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on January 6, 2023. The driver, a 56-year-old from Brampton suffered minor injuries and had to be transported to the hospital by paramedics.
-
Four arrests made in firearms smuggling investigation near Cornwall, Ont.Numerous charges have been laid after OPP executed a warrant in the Akwesasne Mohawk First Nation. The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation which saw the seizure of more than 40 firearms from a vehicle on Highway 401 near Prescott.
-
KFL&A Public Health reports high price to eating healthyData collected by KFL&A Public Health show the cost to eat healthy for a family of four in the region was approximately $1099 per month in 2022. Approximately, 11% of households in the region living with food insecurity.
-
Gananoque Police prepare for Outlaw motorcycle gangThe Outlaw motorcycle gang members are anticipated to be on local roadways on January Friday the 13th, 2023 and The Gananoque Police Service and the OPP Biker Enforcement Unit say they have taken proper precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens in preparation.
-
Pandemic leads to "Pet Regret" and domestic rabbit overpopulationKingston Animal Rescue says animal shelters and rescues continue to face intense pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic due to a dramatic increase in requests from owners seeking to rehome domestic rabbits.
-
Arrested made at scene of barricaded person in PembrokeA Pembroke resident was safely arrested following a tense situation of a barricaded person on Peter Street in the City of Pembroke where a person had barricaded themselves in a residence.
-
Arrest made in string of liquor thefts across Eastern OntarioOne person has been arrested in connection with multiple liquor thefts that began in October 2022. Ontario Provincial Police thank the public for sharing the social media posts and for the assistance in identifying the accused.