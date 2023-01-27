18-year-old arrested in Eganville homicide
The Renfrew County Crime Unit and members of the Killaloe OPP are reporting one person in custody in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation in Eganville. On January 25th, 2023, shortly before 9:00 p.m., police say officers responded to a 911 call at a residence in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. When police arrived, one person was located deceased a the residence.
As a result of the following investigation 18-year-old, Trey Gagnon from Laurentian Valley Township was located and arrested for second-degree murder.
Police say the investigation by the OPP Renfrew County Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, remains ongoing. The investigation is being assisted by the OPP Forensic Identification Unit and is being conducted in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.
Members of the community can expect to see continued police presence in the area as the investigation continues. However, there are no further risks to public safety.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Notice of military training surrounding Algonquin ParkThe Royal Canadian Dragoons will be conducting military training on snowmobile trails around Algonquin Park and surrounding areas between February 1st and 5th. Members of the public are being informed they may see uniformed personnel patrolling during that time.
Full week of activities announced for Pembroke's SnoSpreeHosted by local businesses and organizations, the City of Pembroke has announced a variety of fun winter activities for their SnoSpree. Starting Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 and ending Sunday, February 4th, 2023 residents can join in on events from family skates to the ice fishing derby.
St. Lawrence College students score above average in Annual SurveyThe annual Key Performance Indicator for graduates from the 2020-2021 academic year, shows glowing reviews from St. Lawrence College students. Employers of SLC students report a one hundred percent satisfaction rate, well above provincial averages.
Drugs and cash seized executing warrant in Montague, Twsp.OPP officers seized over 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, over 30 suspected methamphetamine pills, numerous prescription pills and over $800 in cash executing a search warrant at a residence in the Township of Montague.
Kingston Police warn residents of blank image phishing scamA new phishing scam involving a blank image is concerning Kingston Police. In response, they have released some helpful tips for residents to stay safe from cybercriminals looking to commit similar scams.
Arrest made following sexual assault in Kingston's North EndA 58-year-old has been arrested and charged after a sexual assault that occurred in the area of John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street on January 19th, 2023. The accused is now facing charges of sexual assault and breaching his long-term supervision order.
Significant Weather Event declared in Renfrew CountyThe County of Renfrew has announced a Significant Weather Event for the area, in response to Environment Canada's alert for a snowfall warning, the weather will likely impact travel and services throughout the municipality.
Metro Arnprior donates 10K to local Food BankWith funds raised through METRO inc.'s first company-wide campaign, called Healthy Together, the local grocery store has made a donation of $10,000 to the Arnprior and District Food Bank to help in their fight against food insecurity.
New art exhibit displays portraits from 1850s at Brockville MuseumPortraits painted in 1850's Brockville will be on display at the Brockville Museum in a new art exhibit. The artist, Frederick William Lock spent time in Brockville painting the city's most prominent citizens with his unique technique of using pastels on dark paper.