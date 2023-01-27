18-year-old arrested in Eganville homicide

The Renfrew County Crime Unit and members of the Killaloe OPP are reporting one person in custody in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation in Eganville. On January 25th, 2023, shortly before 9:00 p.m., police say officers responded to a 911 call at a residence in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. When police arrived, one person was located deceased a the residence.

As a result of the following investigation 18-year-old, Trey Gagnon from Laurentian Valley Township was located and arrested for second-degree murder.

Police say the investigation by the OPP Renfrew County Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, remains ongoing. The investigation is being assisted by the OPP Forensic Identification Unit and is being conducted in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

Members of the community can expect to see continued police presence in the area as the investigation continues. However, there are no further risks to public safety.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray