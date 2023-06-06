18-year-old charged driving impaired in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards Twp.

Ontario Provincial Police have laid impaired charges on a driver after receiving a call of a suspicious vehicle. Police say on June 1st, 2023 just before 11:00 p.m. a member of the Killaloe OPP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Simpson Pit Road in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

A short time later, officers located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 60 in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards. As part of the investigation, the driver was transported to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation, the 18-year-old behind the wheel, Kota Dennis Keller from the Township of Madawaska Valley was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Impaired operation

- Impaired operation, blood alcohol over 80

- Mischief under $5000

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14th, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the motor vehicle was towed and impounded.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray