18-year-old charged firing pellet gun into school busses in Mississippi Mills

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual following reports of shots being fired at two school buses.

Ontario Provincial Police explain that on April 27th, 2023, at about 4:30 p.m., officers received information that two school buses had been shot at by a pellet gun on Clayton Road in the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.

Police say several windows on two school buses were shattered. Students were present on the buses at the time, but no injuries were reported to any students or drivers.

As a result of the investigation into the incident, police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Nathan Brown from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills. They are facing the following charges:

- Imitation firearm - use while committing an offence

- Discharge air gun or pistol with intent

- Mischief - destroys or damages property

Police say the accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on June 5th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray