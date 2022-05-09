18-year-old charged in knife attack in Gananoque

Gananoque Police have charged an 18-year-old after a knife attack.

Police were called to the parking lot of a King St. East business on the evening of May 1 after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls.

Officers arrived on scene and say they rendered first aid to two adult males while securing the scene and identifying witnesses.

A weapon was seized during the investigation.

Police arrested and charged an 18-year-old male from Gananoque, Ont with assault with a weapon causing bodily harm.

The man was held for a bail hearing and given a first appearance court date in mid-June.