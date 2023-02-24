18-year-old charged with 11 offences after fleeing OPP in stolen vehicle

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have charged one person with multiple offences after the driver of a stolen vehicle fled from police and was involved in a motor vehicle collision.

Police report that on February 22nd, 2023, just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 401 eastbound in Tyendinaga Township. Officers observed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, at which time the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The following investigation then revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

While continuing to try to locate the vehicle, officers were notified of a single-vehicle collision at Maple Road and Old Wilton Road in Loyalist Township. They say that the driver was observed by the complainant fleeing the area on foot. Officers attended the scene and confirmed the vehicle to be the same one that had fled from police just prior.

Officers attended the scene to investigate, at which point they were notified that the suspect was potentially at a residence close by. The suspect was subsequently located and arrested. As a result, the 18-year-old, Mohammed Hashim from Windsor, Ontario was charged with the following offences:

- Dangerous operation

- Flight from a peace officer

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

- Unlawfully in a dwelling house

- Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed

- Fail to stop for police

- Fail to remain

- Driving while under suspension

- Fail to properly wear a seat belt

- Drive a vehicle with cannabis readily available

- Possess unmarked fine-cut tobacco

Police say that the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray