18-year-old charged with assault with a weapon in domestic dispute

Ontario Provincial Police in Grenville County is reporting a Prescott resident facing domestic-related charges. OPP says that the incident took place on the afternoon of February 7, 2023.

Responding officers from the OPP attended the residence to assist the Leeds and Grenville Paramedic services with an injured person. The 15-year-old, female victim was taken to a nearby hospital. She sustained minor injuries.

As a result of the altercation and the following investigation, OPP arrested and charged an 18-year-old male who was also at the residence. The man faces a charge of assault with a weapon/.

Police say the accused was released and is scheduled to appear at a Court in Brockville at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray