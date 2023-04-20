18-year-old driver charged crashing into guard rails in South Algonquin Tsp.

Ontario Provincial Police say they have identified the driver involved in a recent collision which left several guard rails damaged in the Township of South Algonquin.

OPP say on March 31st, 2023 just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the collision, where the car failed to remain at the scene. OPP says the car involved was a black pick-up truck. The vehicle crashed into the guard rails on Highway 60 near Aylen Lake Road.

As a result of the investigation, OPP identified and charged an 18-year-old from Whitney with failing to report damage to property on a highway. Police say the driver was issued a Provincial Offence Act notice.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray