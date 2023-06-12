18-year-old transported to hospital after ATV crash on OFSC trail

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew are investigating an off-road vehicle collision on the OFSC trail that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the crash happened on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023, OPP officers responded to the scene near Mast Road around 6:20 p.m.

The Fire Department from McNab-Braeside was on the scene with Renfrew County EMS. OPP says the collision involved an ATV and a side-by-side on the OFSC trail.

Renfrew County EMS reported that an 18-year-old male was seated on an ATV and was rear-ended by a side-by-side. The male was launched into the air and landed on the gravel. He was transported to the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Given the high speeds and location of this collision, police say the injuries could have been life-threatening or fatal. Renfrew OPP is reminding off-road vehicle operators to take caution while driving on the trails.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray