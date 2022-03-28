iHeartRadio
180 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A on Friday

COVID

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today. 

On Friday, KFL&A Public Health reported 180 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

The number of known active high-risk cases is at 435. 

Seven people are in the hospital with the virus, six of them are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 

