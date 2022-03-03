iHeartRadio
185 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

COVID-19

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 185 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

Known active high-risk cases in the region is at 363. 

Nine people are in the hosptial with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 89 per cent have a second dose. 

Of those eligible for a booster, nearly 68 per cent have a third dose. 

