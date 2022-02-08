186 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 186 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report.

Known active high-risk cases is at 378.

12 people are in the hosptial with the virus, six people are in the intensive care unit, four are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, nearly 92 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of those eligible for a booster, the KFL&A Public Health says over 66 per cent have their third dose.