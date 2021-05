19 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

Variants of concern once again made up the majority of cases with 13 of them are being reported.

Known active cases continue to go up, it's now at 121.

Two people are in the hospital with the virus, both of them are in the intensive care unit. One of them is on a ventilator.

The current rate of cases per 100,000 for the last 7 days is at 43.6.