19 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Two new cases were added in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 17 cases were added from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region are at 34.

Of the known active cases, 23 cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville and 11 are in Lanark.

Three people are in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.