19 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region is at 379.

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.

As of last Thursday, 14 people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are a total of eight active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. Seven of them are marked as in long-term care/retirement homes. One is marked at a hospital.

