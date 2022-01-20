19 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 379.
A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.
As of last Thursday, 14 people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.
There are a total of eight active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. Seven of them are marked as in long-term care/retirement homes. One is marked at a hospital.
-
R.O.P.E Squad looking for federal offender known to frequent KingstonThe Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public's help finding a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breach of Day Parole.
-
Three new deaths from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark70 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
-
New COVID-19 death reported in KFL&A26 people have now died from COVID-19 in KFL&A since the start of the pandemic.
-
City of Pembroke to adopt 2022 budget on February 1stIn a press release, the city says that the 2022 budget will reflect a levy increase after growth of 2.23% and a municipal tax rate increase of 1.92%.
-
Kingston Police looking to identify suspect in tire thefts at Solid Waste ServicesKingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the theft of tires at Solid Waste Services.
-
OPP investigate threat at Valour School in PetawawaThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they investigated a reported threat made in relation to Valour School in Petawawa.
-
93 per cent of eligible population have first dose of COVID-19 vaccineNew vaccination numbers from Leeds, Grenville and Lanark are in.
-
Public input into updating Leeds and Grenville Immigration StrategyThe St. Lawrence-Rideau Immigration Partnership is asking for public input as they look at updating the Leeds and Grenville Immigration Strategy.
-
OPP investigating failure to remain at collision in PembrokeThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a failure to remain at a collision in Pembroke.