19-year-old arrested driving impaired with multiple passengers in Brockville, Ont.
Brockville Police Service say they have arrested an impaired motorist who was driving with multiple passengers in the vehicle. Police say the incident took place on June 11th, 2023 around 3:30 a.m.
Police say they received a report of a possible impaired driver in the area of Windsor Drive, meanwhile, at that same time, police already had the vehicle pulled over on Parkedale Avenue.
Multiple people were in the vehicle and the driver was identified to be a 19-year-old, female. A roadside screening breath sample was taken, which, resulted in a failure. As a result, she was placed under arrest and taken to the Brockville Police Service for further testing. Those tests confirmed that she was operating her vehicle while impaired.
She was later released after her driver's licence was suspended, her vehicle was impounded and charged with operation while impaired and operated with a blood alcohol concentration over 80mg.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
