19-year-old charged abandoning stolen vehicle on Hwy.60
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old after abandoning a vehicle on Highway 60. OPP explain that around 2:00 p.m.officers received a traffic complaint call for service on Highway 60 in the Township of North Algona-Wilberforce.
Officers responded to the area of the vehicle on the side of the road but the driver had fled the scene before they arrived.
With the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), the driver was located in the area a short time later. As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old from Quebec was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle.
OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on August 9th, 2023, in an Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
OPP charge two impaired drivers on local roadwaysA 59-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township and a 36-year-old from Whitewater Region Township are both facing charges of impaired operation after driving incidents just two days apart on local roadways.
-
Low-cost rabies vaccination clinics on pause in Leeds, Grenville, LanarkAfter reporting a decline in the number of pet owners accessing the low-cost rabies vaccination clinics, the Health Unit for Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District have announced they will be pausing the services for the fall.
-
Local family honours late grandfather with major donation to BGHA donation was made for the Ride the River initiative organized by the Brockville General Hospital for their new MRI Campaign. The funds came as a donation from the Antonakos family to honour their husband, father, and grandfather.
-
KFL&A warns of recent drug poisonings in local areaResidents in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington are being warned by Public Health about a recent rise in drug-involved poisoning being reported in the local community. They say this sudden increase in reported drug-related adverse events is of significant concern.
-
Police arrest motorcyclist after repeated erratic driving incidentsA 32-year-old from Kingston is facing several charges after an extensive investigation by Kingston Police Services. Police say they began the investigation after several incidents of a motorcycle driving erratically in the City and evading police.
-
Kingston Police investigate pride flag cut-down at local High SchoolThe investigation is ongoing into an LGBTQ+ flag that was cut down at La Salle Intermediate & Secondary School in Kingston. Police say the incident took place between June 1st and 2nd, and they are asking for the public's assistance in the investigation.
-
Eganville couple wins $1 million LOTTO MAX prizeA 58 and 57-year-old couple from Eganville is $1 million dollars richer after they won the LOTTO MAX, MAXMILLIONS draw worth $1 million on May 19th, 2023.
-
Fraud charges laid after extensive investigation at Pembroke businessA 24-year-old from Pembroke is facing multiple fraud charges after Ontario Provincial Police investigated several offences that took place between August 2021 and July 2022 at a local business.
-
Mosquito surveillance program launching to prevent West Nile Virus infectionsLocal citizens are reminded that the Leeds Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will be starting their mosquito surveillance program once again in an effort to prevent West Nile Virus infections.