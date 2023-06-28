19-year-old charged abandoning stolen vehicle on Hwy.60

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old after abandoning a vehicle on Highway 60. OPP explain that around 2:00 p.m.officers received a traffic complaint call for service on Highway 60 in the Township of North Algona-Wilberforce.

Officers responded to the area of the vehicle on the side of the road but the driver had fled the scene before they arrived.

With the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), the driver was located in the area a short time later. As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old from Quebec was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on August 9th, 2023, in an Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray