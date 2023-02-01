19-year-old charged with domestic assault in Centre Hastings, Ont.

A woman has been charged after a dispute at a residence in the Municipality of Centre Hastings. Ontario Provincial Police report that on January 28th, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a domestic dispute.

Officers arrived at the scene and as a result of the following investigation, a 19-year-old female from Peterborough was arrested and charged with domestic assault. Police report that the accused was released on an Undertaking with a first appearance in court scheduled on February 20th, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville On.

Police add that if someone needs support, there are local resources available to help. A toll-free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where information will remain anonymous and confidential. If someone is in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray