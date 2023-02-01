19-year-old charged with domestic assault in Centre Hastings, Ont.
A woman has been charged after a dispute at a residence in the Municipality of Centre Hastings. Ontario Provincial Police report that on January 28th, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a domestic dispute.
Officers arrived at the scene and as a result of the following investigation, a 19-year-old female from Peterborough was arrested and charged with domestic assault. Police report that the accused was released on an Undertaking with a first appearance in court scheduled on February 20th, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville On.
Police add that if someone needs support, there are local resources available to help. A toll-free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where information will remain anonymous and confidential. If someone is in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Local three-time Olympian name Ambassador for Ontario Winter GamesTrack and field Olympian and Eganville native, Melissa Bishop-Nriagu has been named the Ambassador for the Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games. She will be addressing the athletes during both outdoor Opening Ceremonies on February 2nd and February 9th at Ma-te-Way Park in Renfrew.
OPP officers take to the ice against Fellowes High School teamA friendly hockey game is scheduled between officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP and the Fellowes High School boy's varsity hockey at the Pembroke Memorial Centre. Students and members of the public are encouraged to attend the game and bring non-perishable foods for the local food bank.
Brockville Police report numerous charges laid after cell phone theftA 29-year-old man has been charged and arrested for stealing a cell phone while sleeping at a mutual friend's residence in Brockville. Police report the man was bound by various conditions as was on a bail release order, and on probation.
Programming announced for Black History Month at KFPLA month of programming has been announced by the Kingston Frontenac Public Library inspired by Black creators offering valuable education, discussion and creative opportunities for all ages.
Kingston Hospital Science Centre in top 40 research hospitals in CanadaIn a ranking list by Research Infosource, the Kingston Health Sciences Centre placed 23rd in the country for research hospitals. The KHSC jumped from the 30th place they were in last year, following a 15 percent increase in research spending over last previous year.
Medals revealed for Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter GamesEach medal at the 2023 Ontario Winter Games has a little piece of Renfrew County. Designed by graphic artist Erin Mask from Madawaska Valley, the medal shows the Games' logo and trees, indigenous to the Renfrew area, with the Games' Values on the back.
Victim identified in Eganville homicide investigationOntario Provincial Police in Renfrew County has identified 48-year-old Lisa Sharpe as the victim of a homicide in Eganville. The 18-year-old charged with second-degree murder, Trey Gagnon, is confirmed to be the son of the deceased.
Ice conditions cancel events for SnoSpree 2023Staff from the City of Pembroke have been forced to cancel The Polar Bear Dip and Kids Ice Fishing Derby events for Snospree 2023 due to poor conditions on the Ottawa River. The city says they hope to have these events next year if the weather permits.
24-year-old arrested unconscious outside local libraryBrockville Police Service has arrested and charged a 24-year-old for breaking probation while unconscious outside of a local library. Police say upon arresting and searching the man, officers seized a quantity of crystal meth.