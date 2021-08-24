19-year-old charged with flight from police and dangerous operation

A 19-year-old man has been charged after he was alleged to have failed to stop for Ontario Provincial Police.

Grenvile County OPP say on Monday at around 8 a.m., an officer was conducting a general patrol on Van Buren St. in the municipality of North Grenville when they spotted a vehicle weaving in its lane.

According to police, the officer followed the vehicle onto Hwy. 416 southbound, and noted that the vehicle's speed kept fluctuating and continued to swerve in the lane.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver is alleged to have failed to stop for police and continue southbound on the highway at a "very high rate of speed".

Police say another officer spotted the vehicle and police followed the driver onto Hwy 401 westbound.

Smoke was also spotted coming from the engine compartment.

OPP say they were finally able to locate the vehicle in a parking lot in the Town of Prescott where the driver was subsequently arrested.

19-year-old Riley Corbett of Lombardy, Ontario was charged with the following:

Dangerous operation - Contrary to Section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Flight from peace officer - Contrary to Section 320.17 of the CC

Corbett is scheduled to appear in a Brockville court on September 17th.