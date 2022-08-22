19-year-old charged with OWI, dangerous driving in Brockville, Ont.
On August 18, Brockville Police received a complaint about a car involved in multiple collisions. According to police, the collisions caused significant damage and surrounding properties on Perth Street between the area of Pearl St. and Front Ave. Luckily, he did not injure anyone.
Police identified the man driving to be a 19-year-old man. He was taken to Brockville Hospital to be treated for injuries but was released a short while later. He was then taken to the Brockville Police Service for testing.
It was here that police determined the man was over the legal limit of alcohol. The man's driver's license was suspended and the vehicle was impounded. Once sober, he was released with a court date and charged with operation while impaired, blood alcohol level over 80mg, dangerous driving, failure to stop after an incident, and cannabis readily available.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Two youths facing charges after skate park mischiefTwo area youths are facing charges as a result of mischief at a local skate park in Pembroke, Ont.
-
Ladies Auxiliary of Royal Canadian Legion to host Provincial Command Convention in Kingston, Ont.Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting the 59th biennial convention in the city of Kingston, Ont.
-
Local singer song-writer Sierra Levesque competing to perform in Hollywood, CA.Local rock singer/songwriter, Sierra Levesque, is competing in a chance to open this year's Audacy "We Can Survive" Live music festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.
-
Smash and grab at electronics store in Perth, Ont.Lanark County OPP say there was a smash-and-grab at an electronics store on Gore Street E. in Perth, Ont.
-
Driver charged following traffic stop in Trenton, Ont.The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged a driver following a traffic stop.
-
Adult trades training program launches at TR Leger Kemptville, Ont.September will mark a return to the classroom for children and youth, but now will also mean back-to-school for adults wanting to gain or upgrade skills.
-
Suspect in 2021 double-homicide arrested, Kingston Police sayThe Kingston Police have arrested an individual in connection with the 2021 double-murders in 2021.
-
3 oz. drugs seized during search warrant in Brockville, Ont.Brockville Police say two individuals were arrested and charged after 3 oz. of drugs and paraphernalia during a search warrant on King St. in Brockville.
-
Warden of Renfrew County appointed to 2022 AMO Board of DirectorsAt the annual conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), Warden Debbie Robinson has been appointed to the AMO Board of Directors, County Caucus.