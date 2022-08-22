19-year-old charged with OWI, dangerous driving in Brockville, Ont.

On August 18, Brockville Police received a complaint about a car involved in multiple collisions. According to police, the collisions caused significant damage and surrounding properties on Perth Street between the area of Pearl St. and Front Ave. Luckily, he did not injure anyone.

Police identified the man driving to be a 19-year-old man. He was taken to Brockville Hospital to be treated for injuries but was released a short while later. He was then taken to the Brockville Police Service for testing.

It was here that police determined the man was over the legal limit of alcohol. The man's driver's license was suspended and the vehicle was impounded. Once sober, he was released with a court date and charged with operation while impaired, blood alcohol level over 80mg, dangerous driving, failure to stop after an incident, and cannabis readily available.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa