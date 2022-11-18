19 year-old charged with weapon and drug possession in Cornwall

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with possession of drugs and weapons in Cornwall

Police say they searched three homes on Nov. 16, and one person was arrested for having, what police believe is, fentanyl and oxycodone pills. Police also say they found a weapon in the home.

Joseph Kirya faces one charge of drug possession, weapon possession, failure to comply with release orders, and possession of money obtained by crime.

The accused is being held in custody until he appears in court next month.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink