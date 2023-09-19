19-year-old facing criminal charge after roadside screening test in Laurentian Valley Twp.

A 19-year-old driver is facing a Criminal Code (CC) charge after members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a driving complaint on local roadways.

OPP explained that on September 16th, 2023, at approximately 1:10 a.m. a possible impaired driver was reported to police in the Township of Laurentian Valley (TLV). Officers were then able to locate the vehicle and driver in TLV. As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of this incident and investigation, the driver 19-year-old Jaedon Joseph Mathieu from Casselman, Ontario is facing the following charge:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

OPP says the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on October 17th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray