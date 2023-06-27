19-year-old impaired driver facing multiple charges fleeing R.I.D.E check
A young, local driver is facing multiple criminal charges after fleeing from the police at a R.I.D.E check in the Township of Bonnechere Valley
On June 24th, 2023, shortly after midnight, members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were conducting the R.I.D.E. check at the intersection of Bridge Street and Bonnechere Street East in the Township. The driver of a passenger car failed to stop at the checkpoint.
Police say the driver and vehicle were located a short time later. As part of the investigation, the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. As a result of the investigation, the person behind the wheel, 19-year-old Owen Schison of Bonnechere Valley Township was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:
- Impaired operation of a conveyance
- Operating a conveyance while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood
- Flight from a police officer; and
- Dangerous operation of a conveyance
OPP says the accused was released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 12th, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Major Provincial investment to forestry sector in Pembroke, Ont.Roseburg Forest Products will be making a major upgrade to their Pembroke facility with an investment of $1.5 million from the government of Ontario, with a goal of increasing productivity, boosting the company's moulding revenues, and retaining positions.
-
19-year-old charged abandoning stolen vehicle on Hwy.60Officers from the Killaloe OPP responded to a reported vehicle that had been left on the side of Highway 60 in the Township of North Algona-Wilberforce. The vehicle was abandoned by the time police arrived, and the driver was found nearby.
-
Laurentian Valley Geo-Gnoming contest returns this summerLocal participants will have the chance to find a gnome hidden across the community of Laurentian Valley Township over 4 summer weeks, in an effort to be entered into a draw and win fund prizes.
-
Brockville Police seize cocaine executing search warrant in City's South EndA 24-year-old from Caledon Ontario was arrested and charged after Brockville Police Services and their OPP partners executed a search warrant in Brockville's South End.
-
12 UCDSB schools receive $10K from video contestSchools in the Upper Canada District School Board have laid out how they will utilize $10,000 they each won in a video submission contest explaining how the funds would better the school or help achieve a set school goal.
-
Wildfire smoke causes special air quality statement in KFL&A areaHigh levels of air pollution were expected into Wednesday, June 28th have triggered a special air quality statement from Environment Canada. The KFL&A Health Unit offers tips to stay safe as wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations.
-
Fireworks cap off Canada Day celebrations in South Frontenac Twp.A full day of celebrations and activities is scheduled for South Frontenac Township on Canada Day. Closing out a day of fun events is a firework display at The Point Park in Sydenham, scheduled to take place at 9:45 p.m.
-
High traffic expected on Wolfe Island Ferry for Canada Day WeekendRepresentatives from the Wolfe Island Ferry services say passengers should expect longer than normal wait times and high traffic during the Canada Day long weekend. They say to consider alternative transportation options.
-
Indigenous Business Expo coming to Pembroke this fallThe Indigenous-owned production company, Kitchissippi Productions announces the highly anticipated Indigenous Business Expo, set to take place on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre in Pembroke, Ontario.