19-year-old impaired driver facing multiple charges fleeing R.I.D.E check

A young, local driver is facing multiple criminal charges after fleeing from the police at a R.I.D.E check in the Township of Bonnechere Valley

On June 24th, 2023, shortly after midnight, members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were conducting the R.I.D.E. check at the intersection of Bridge Street and Bonnechere Street East in the Township. The driver of a passenger car failed to stop at the checkpoint.

Police say the driver and vehicle were located a short time later. As part of the investigation, the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. As a result of the investigation, the person behind the wheel, 19-year-old Owen Schison of Bonnechere Valley Township was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

- Impaired operation of a conveyance

- Operating a conveyance while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood

- Flight from a police officer; and

- Dangerous operation of a conveyance

OPP says the accused was released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 12th, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray