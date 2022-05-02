190 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.
On Friday, the KFL&A Public Health Unit reported 190 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
The number of known active high-risk cases is at 743.
15 people are in the hospital with the virus, six people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on ventilators.
109 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 109 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
New COVID-19 death in Renfrew CountyOn Friday, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported a new death from COVID-19 in the area.
Applications being accepted for Summer Company ProgramApplications are being accepted for Enterprise Renfrew County's Summer Company program.
Municipal election campaign kicks off in PembrokeThe 175-day dash to the municipal ballot box begins today in Pembroke, Ont. and the region.
Municipal election campaign kicks off in BrockvilleThe 175-day dash to the municipal ballot box begins today in Brockville, Ont. and the region.
Municipal election campaign kicks off in KingstonThe 175-day dash to the municipal ballot box begins today in Kingston, Ont. and the region.
Frontenacs beat Battalion 5-4 in OT; advance to next round of playoffsThe Kingston Frontenacs are heading to the next round.
Brockville Braves eliminated from 2022 CCHL PlayoffsThe Braves were eliminated by the Hawkesbury Hawks Saturday night with the Hawks beating the Braves, 5-1.
New Brockville elementary school receives project approvalThe Upper Canada District School Board has announced it has received additional funding from the Ministry of Education and approval to proceed with a new elementary school in Brockville, Ont.