190 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today. 

On Friday, the KFL&A Public Health Unit reported 190 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

The number of known active high-risk cases is at 743. 

15 people are in the hospital with the virus, six people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on ventilators. 
 

