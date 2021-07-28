192 upgraded beds for Extendicare Kingston
The Ontario government has announced it will be redeveloping and expanding the Extendicare Kingston long-term care home.
Minister for Long-Term Care, Rod Phillips, said in a press release that when the new facility is completed it will have 192 upgraded beds.
The long-term care home is expected to receive it's first residents in the spring of 2023.
OPP investigating dirt bike collision in Madawaska ValleyKillaloe OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision involving a dirt bike.
$17.3 million contract awarded for construction of Alaine Chartrand ArenaPrescott Town Council awarded a $17.3 million contract for the construction of the new arena and recreation centre.
Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark becomes first Ontario region to reach 70% fully vaccinatedLeeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health says its region is the first in the province to reach 70 per cent of the eligible population being fully vaccinated. It's now at 71 per cent.
Zero known active COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThis is the first time there have been zero known active cases of COVID-19 since the first week of December 2020.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KF&A regionZero new cases of COVID-19 are once again being reported in the KFL&A region.
North Grenville crowned Canada’s most active communityAfter a great commitment from their residents who logged over 9.9 million active minutes, north Grenville has been named Canada’s most active community.
Man arrested for robbery and thefts in PembrokeUpper Ottawa Valley OPP have made an arrest in relation to a robbery and thefts in the City of Pembroke.
Four-month-old infant saved from locked vehicle at 1000 Islands MallBrockville Police saved a child who was inside a locked vehicle.
One new case of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyOne new case of COVID-19 in Renfrew County.