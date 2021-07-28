iHeartRadio
192 upgraded beds for Extendicare Kingston

(Extendicare Kingston)

The Ontario government has announced it will be redeveloping and expanding the Extendicare Kingston long-term care home.

Minister for Long-Term Care, Rod Phillips, said in a press release that when the new facility is completed it will have 192 upgraded beds. 

The long-term care home is expected to receive it's first residents in the spring of 2023. 

