$1M in losses as construction business owner faces 22 fraud-related charges

A construction business owner has been charged with 22 fraud-related offences following an investigation that included 11 victims, and approximately one million dollars in total losses.

In October 2022, the Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they received information alleging that a business had not completed agreed-upon contractual work of numerous victims' residences in Eastern Ontario.

The OPP's investigation was assisted by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais, the Forensic Accounting Management Group (FAMG) and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

As a result of the investigation, the owner was identified as a 46-year-old from Luskville, Quebec. On August 17th, 2023 the individual was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- False pretense over $5,000 (three counts)

- Fraud over $5,000 (eight counts)

- Theft over $5,000 (eleven counts)

OPP says the accused was later released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on October 13th, 2023.

Police say they are not releasing the identity of the assume at the moment, however, more information will be made available later.

OPP also gives some reminders to those looking to conduct home renovations or repairs:

- Get written estimates from at least three (3) contractors.

- Never pay the full amount of the contract before the work is done.

- Check the contractor and business in the Consumer Beware List.

- Never accept an estimate over the phone or without the contractor inspecting the area.

- Remember, if a deal sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray