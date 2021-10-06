$2.3 million in healthcare upgrades in Leeds-Grenville

Ontario has announced it's investing over $2.3 million this year on health care infrastructure upgrades and repairs in Leeds-Grenville and the surrounding area.

The funding includes nearly $957,000 to the Brockville General Hospital, over $643,000 for the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital, and over $362,000 to the Kemptville District Hospital.

The money comes from the province's Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund.

An additional $68,000 dollars is also being invested into the Lanark, Leeds & Grenville Addictions & Mental Health.

"To keep our community healthy and safe, Brockville General Hospital must continually adapt our facilities to support our healthcare workers to deliver modern medical care," Nick Vlacholias, President and CEO of the Brockville General Hospital said in a release. "Today's funding of nearly $957,000 will help us address some of our aging infrastructure and systems in the current buildings to align with the modern facilities within the Donald B. Green Tower. Projects made possible by this funding include advancing our infection and prevention controls with a new air handling unit and to addressing aging sanitary lines."