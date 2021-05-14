$2.4 million invested into St. Lawrence Lodge

The St. Lawrence Lodge is receiving a cash boost.

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP and Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark has announced that the government is investing over $2.4 million in a one time payment to make upgrades at the lodge.

This includes replacing and modernizing HVAC equipment and improving air quality.

80 percent of the money comes from the federal government, while 20 percent comes from the province as part of a federal-provincial funding effort to build or renovate health and safety related projects in long term care, education, and municipalites.