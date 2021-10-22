$2.5 million in funding for long-term care homes

Long-term care homes in the Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes provincial riding are set to receive over $2.5-million in funding.

The announcement came from local MPP Steve Clark.

The province says the money will be used to help increase staffing levels, leading to more direct care for residents per day.

It's part of a commitment by the province for long-term care residents to receive an average of four hours of direct care per day by 2024 to 2025.

Here is how the money will be split between the nine long-term care homes in the region this year: