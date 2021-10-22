iHeartRadio
$2.5 million in funding for long-term care homes

A photo of St. Lawrence Lodge. (Leeds and Grenville County)

Long-term care homes in the Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes provincial riding are set to receive over $2.5-million in funding. 

The announcement came from local MPP Steve Clark. 

The province says the money will be used to help increase staffing levels, leading to more direct care for residents per day. 

It's part of a commitment by the province for long-term care residents to receive an average of four hours of direct care per day by 2024 to 2025. 

Here is how the money will be split between the nine long-term care homes in the region this year: 

Mapleview Lodge Athens $213,731
St. Lawrence Lodge Brockville $797,922
Sherwood Park Manor Brockville $381,151
Rosebridge Manor Jasper $220,852
Hilltop Manor Nursing Home Merrickville $156,738
Wellington House Prescott $213,731
Carveth Care Centre Gananoque $370,464
Bayfield Manor Kemptville $178,111
Kemptville District Hospital Kemptville $42,476

 

