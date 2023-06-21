2 Air Force members deceased after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.

The two missing aircrew members from the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CH-147F Chinook that crashed in the Ottawa River in the early hours of Tuesday, June 20th, were found on the evening of Tuesday, June 20th, 2023. National Defence says tragically, neither member survived. The names of the deceased individuals are not being released at the request of their families.

The two members were amongst a total crew of four who were on the 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron aircraft at the time of the accident. The other two members of the crew were found by Garrison Petawawa firefighters earlier and taken to hospital in Pembroke with minor injuries shortly after the crash. Both have since been released and are being monitored by Canadian Armed Forces medical personnel.

National Defense says the full range of support is being provided to the families of the two deceased members, the two surviving aircrew members and their families, and to the members of 450 Squadron and Garrison Petawawa at this difficult time.

The Honorable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence commented saying "I join all Canadians in mourning the loss of two Royal Canadian Air Force members from 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron. These brave Canadian Armed Forces members served Canada with honour, dedication, and immeasurable courage. I extend my deepest condolences to their loved ones. I also send my prayers to the two members injured in the crash, who are now recovering. We are with you."

Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny also extended their condolences saying "The hearts of Royal Canadian Air Force members are heavy with the news from Garrison Petawawa about the loss of two members from 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron. There are no words to describe a loss as tragic as this. On behalf of the entire Air Force family, Chief Warrant Officer Hall and I offer our deepest condolences and support to the families, friends and loved ones of all those affected by this accident."

The search was supported by approximately 110 Canadian Armed Forces members on the shore and on the water; including divers from 2 Combat Engineer Regiment, as well as CC-130J Hercules and CH-146 Griffon aircraft from 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron, and 427 Special Operations Aviation Squadron. An Ontario Provincial Police marine and dive unit, and Petawawa and Pembroke fire departments, also supported search efforts.

The City of Pembroke also released a statement following the news, stating that they would like to "extend condolences at this time to 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron and all family and friends of the Canadian Armed Forces members tragically lost in this week’s incident near Garrison Petawawa."

Flags on all City of Pembroke buildings will be lowered to half-mast to honour the deceased members. The City adds that they want to thank all first responders, staff, and volunteers who assisted this week, including the City of Pembroke staff at the Water Treatment Plant and the Pembroke Fire Department.

The City's statement concluded saying the "Canadian Armed Forces are a vital member of the community in Pembroke and across the Ottawa Valley and we wish to give our thoughts to all affected by this tragedy.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray