2 ATV Drivers charged with impaired driving in Bancroft

The Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers with impaired driving following a traffic complaint.

On September 24th, 2022 shortly after 5:00 p.m. members from the Bancroft OPP responded to the report of a traffic complaint regarding two all-terrain Vehicles (ATVs) in the parking lot of the beach on Old L'Amable Road in the Town of Bancroft. The investigation resulted in two adults being arrested.

33-year-old, Lacey EATON, and 29-year-old, Samantha WADFORTH, have both been charged with the criminal offense of operation while impaired.

The accused were released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on October 25, 2022, in relation to the criminal charge.

