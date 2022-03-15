2 individuals charged after Boston Pizza fight

Brockville Police have charged two individuals following an altercation on March 12 at around 8:30 p.m.

Officers say they received multiple 911 calls in regards to a fight that had broken out at the Boston Pizza on Parkedale Avenue. Officers then found a group of people out front of the restaurant arguing.

The investigation revealed that a fight had started between three males, after one confronted a 20 year old male for vaping inside the restaurant. Also at the table was another 49 year old male, who took exception to the victim questioning them.

Shortly after, the 49 year old man grabbed the victim by the neck and the 20 year old began punching him. The victim fell to the ground, where both males continued to punch and kick the victim.

The fight was said to be partially broken up by staff and others present, but continued. Both the 20 year old and the 49 year old males were both arrested for assault.

They were both released on an undertaking with conditions and a future court date. The victim was not seriously injured in the incident.