2 men charged in relation to power tool theft

Brockville police service says 2 men are facing multiple charges after stealing a plethora of power tools.

BPS say they began their investigation on Nov. 13, 2022, with assistance from OPP, and on Nov. 15, searched a home in Augusta.

Police found over $50,000 worth of stolen power tools, as well as firearms, cash, and Meth.

The two men are facing charges of stolen property possession of drugs, reckless storage of a firearm, and possession of weaponry against probation, and charges of theft above $5000.

The accused are being held and are scheduled to appear in court.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink