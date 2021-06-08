$2 million in fundraising by UCDSB Champions for Kids Charity

The Upper Canada District School Board has announced that it's Champions for Kids Charity has surpassed $2 million in fundraising since it's inception in 2008.

“This is a wonderful milestone for the foundation, and it speaks volumes about the generosity of our staff and our community.” sayid C4K President Casey Nelson in a press release.

The UCDSB Champions for Kids Foundation receives funding directly from UCDSB employees through voluntary payroll deductions, donations from the community, and proceeds from C4K events.

According to the foundation's press release, in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the foundation dispersed $86,500 in support for 300 students and families. This school year, more than $30,000 has been dispersed to over 100 students and families.

The UCDSB Champions for Kids Foundation says it will continue to disperse funds until the end of the school year.