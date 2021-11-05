2 New cases of COVID-19 in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark County
There are 2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark County today.
1 person is in hospital with the virus. The active case count is 11.
3 cases are in Lanark East, 2 in Lanark West, 1 in Leeds/Grenville Central, 2 in Leeds/Grenville East, 2 in Leeds. Grenville West, and 1 is unknown/out of region.
-
Update: Business license revoked for J.A.K.K TuesdaysKFL&A Public Health has now issued an order against J.A.K.K Tuesday’s.
-
Confirmed COVID-19 case at Muddy Waters Restaurant, VeronaKFL&A Public health have confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Muddy Waters Restaurant on 6557 road 28, Verona.
-
City of Pembroke Santa Claus Parade searching for floatsThe city of Pembroke is looking for community members interested in submitting a float for the Santa Claus Parade of Lights.
-
2 New COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThere are 2 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County today.
-
13 New COVID-19 cases in KFL&A RegionKFL&A Public Health is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases today. There is no one in hospital, or in intensive care.
-
Brockville Police: Power Outage caused by truck.Power outage in the north end area of Brockville was the result of a transport trailer that struck a hydro line in a private lot.
-
PRH Foundation announces week #15 winner for Catch the Ace 3.0The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation is announcing their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle week 15 winner for the catch the ace online fundraiser.
-
St. Lawrence College confirms in-person winter program deliverySt. Lawrence College has confirmed that when classes begin in January, eighty percent of its programs will have an in-person, on-campus component.
-
Winter Games proceeding despite many concerns by county committeeThe 2020 Ontario Winter Games are proceeding, despite some concerns by the organizing committee about transportation, venues and access to medical teams.