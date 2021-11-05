There are 2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark County today.

1 person is in hospital with the virus. The active case count is 11.

3 cases are in Lanark East, 2 in Lanark West, 1 in Leeds/Grenville Central, 2 in Leeds/Grenville East, 2 in Leeds. Grenville West, and 1 is unknown/out of region.