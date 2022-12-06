2 separate incidents of impaired driving leads to charges, OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Kemptville have charged two people with impaired driving, in two separate incidents.
The first incident happen on Dec. 1, 2022, around 1:15 a.m. Police say they observed a man traveling down the road well above the speed limit and was seen swerving between lanes.
OPP stopped the man, identified as 64-year-old Mickle Coyle, on County Rd. 19.
He faces two charges of impaired driving:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
Then on Dec. 2, 2022, just after 1 in the afternoon, OPP stopped a woman on the Hwy. 416 for speeding.
OPP says a brief inspection of the driver was performed, which lead to the arrest of 46-year-old Saija Chadha.
She is facing charges of driving while impaired, and a blood alcohol level well above legal limits.
Both the accused will appear in the Brockville Ontario Court of Justice.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
Assault under investigation, GananoqueGananoque Police are investigating an assault that occurred on Sun. Dec 4, 2022, around 9:45 p.m.
-
Angels still available for Holiday toy drive, OPPOntario Provincial Police (OPP) says Christmas Angels are still available for their annual 'Christmas Angel' toy program in the Upper Ottawa Valley.
-
Operation HO HO HO a success at Kingston Health Science CentreSanta Clause paid a surprise visit to kids at the Kingston Health Science Centre on Friday, giving families the gift of good cheer.
-
South Frontenac Food Drive massive SuccessThe South Frontenac November food drive was a massive success, as total food donations surpass 380lbs.
-
Come Home for Christmas returns to BrockvilleThe St. Vincent de Paul Society in Brockville presents 'Come Home for Christmas'.
-
Driver charged after failing R.I.D.E. stop, OPPA driver in Quinte West is facing charges of impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police says he failed a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program.
-
OPP laid over 50 charges after traffic stop, LeedsOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in Leeds county arrested and charged four people after a traffic stop.
-
Unoccupied Home Suffers Severe Fire DamageThe Pembroke Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire on McGee St. around 8:45 pm.
-
Two charged with impaired driving, OPPOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lennox and Addington have chared two people with impaired driving, in two seperate incidents.