2 separate incidents of impaired driving leads to charges, OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Kemptville have charged two people with impaired driving, in two separate incidents.

The first incident happen on Dec. 1, 2022, around 1:15 a.m. Police say they observed a man traveling down the road well above the speed limit and was seen swerving between lanes.

OPP stopped the man, identified as 64-year-old Mickle Coyle, on County Rd. 19.

He faces two charges of impaired driving:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Then on Dec. 2, 2022, just after 1 in the afternoon, OPP stopped a woman on the Hwy. 416 for speeding.

OPP says a brief inspection of the driver was performed, which lead to the arrest of 46-year-old Saija Chadha.

She is facing charges of driving while impaired, and a blood alcohol level well above legal limits.

Both the accused will appear in the Brockville Ontario Court of Justice.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink