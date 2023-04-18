20 charges laid as OPP seize potential explosive device at traffic stop

Members of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one person after police say a potential explosive device was observed at a traffic stop.

OPP say on April 11th, 2023, just after 6:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for excessive speed on Highway 401 in South Glengarry Township. During the investigation officers observed a loaded handgun, police-related clothing and gear as well as what appeared to be a hand grenade.

As a precautionary measure, the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed near County Road 27 and the Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) was called to assist. OPP says it was confirmed that two devices found were inert hand grenades (unable to explode).

As a result, 56-year-old Gough Lewis from Meaford, Ontario was charged with the following:

- Dangerous operation

- Failure to comply with release order, other than to attend court - three counts

- Unauthorized possession of a weapon - two counts

- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose - two counts

- Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm - two counts

- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

- Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm - two counts

- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

- Breach of firearms regulation, transport firearm or restricted weapon - two counts

- Driver motor vehicle, perform stunts, excessive speed

OPP says the accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray