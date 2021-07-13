20 firefighters respond to blaze on Trafalgar Rd.

Pembroke Fire responded to a report of a structure fire on Trafalgar Rd. on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Pembroke Fire says the report was serious enough to have all available personnel to respond to the call.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and the cause is under investigation.

Approximately 20 firefighters responded to the blaze.

One person was also treated by Renfrew County Paramedics.