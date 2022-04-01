20 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region is at 111.

In the latest case summary update, 12 people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.

There are eight active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the area.

Three are at long-term care homes, three are at retirement homes, and two are at congregate living facilities.