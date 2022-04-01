20 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 111.
In the latest case summary update, 12 people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.
There are eight active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the area.
Three are at long-term care homes, three are at retirement homes, and two are at congregate living facilities.
75 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 75 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
Inmate assaulted at Millhaven InstitutionCorrectional Service Canada is reporting an assault of an inmate at Millhaven Institution.
In-person open house events returning to St. Lawrence CollegeSt. Lawrence College is holding in-person open house events this spring. It's the first time the school will be holding in-person open house events since before the pandemic.
Maple Weekend returns to the Ottawa ValleyThe Ontario Maple Syrup Producers' Association has announced that its annual Maple Weekend event is returning this weekend.
Stolen vehicle involved in series of crimes across Lanark, Leeds and Grenville: OPPThe Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested two people in connection to a series of crimes across the area.
10 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19.
Helicopter flight training around Pembroke and Petawawa until April 14Canada's National Defence is alerting the public that the Royal Canadian Air Force will be conducting helicopter flight training around Pembroke and Petawawa.
Pickup truck and skid steer stolen from construction site on Division St.Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a commercial break and enter at a construction site in the area of Division St. and Daulton Ave.
235 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A on WednesdayThe KFL&A Public health Unit is reporting 235 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday.