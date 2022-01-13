20 people in hospital with COVID-19 in KFL&A

In its new reporting process, the KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 144 new high risk cases of COVID-19 since it's last report on Monday.

There are now 738 known active high-risk cases in the region.

20 people are in the hospital with the virus, 11 people are in the intensive care unit, eight people are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, nearly 91 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, KFL&A marked the one year anniversary of the launch of its COVID-19 vaccination strategy.